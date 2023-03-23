WORLD
Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests
Violence has intensified in recent days at scattered protests against the pension reform and Macron’s leadership.
Critics attacked Macron for the remarks, describing him as “self-satisfied,” “out of touch” and “offensive". / Reuters Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 23, 2023

French unions have been holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron inflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote. 

Macron is stubbornly resisting the growing discontent on the streets of France, saying Wednesday that the pension bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 must be implemented by the end of the year.

Critics attacked Macron for the remarks, describing him as “self-satisfied,” “out of touch” and “offensive".

Lack of support for amendment 

The president’s comments Wednesday were his first since the government forced the pension bill through parliament last week for lack of enough support. The government then survived two no-confidence votes in the lower chamber of parliament Monday.

The bill must now pass a review by France’s Constitutional Council before becoming law.

The 45-year-old centrist president, in his second and final term, repeatedly said he was convinced that France’s retirement system needed to be modified to keep it financed. Opponents propose other solutions including higher taxes on the wealthy or companies, which Macron says would hurt the economy.

READ MORE: Protesters continue in France over adoption of pension reform

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
