China's defence ministry has said that it yet again had to monitor and drive away the US Navy destroyer USS Milius that entered territorial waters it claims in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands.

"We sternly demand the US to immediately stop such provocative acts, otherwise it will bear the serious consequences of unforeseen incidents," a spokesperson said on Friday in a statement from the Ministry of National Defence.

The US Navy said the guided-missile destroyer was asserting its navigational rights and freedoms in international waters.

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations," the US Navy 7th fleet said in an emailed statement.

US forces operate in the South China Sea on a daily basis, the US Navy said.

It was the second straight day of a stand-off between the two super powers amid growing tensions in the South China Sea.

Competing claims