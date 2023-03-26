Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has held a massive rally in eastern Lahore city, where he presented the roadmap for economic recovery while likening curbs and cases against him and his supporters to the situation in occupied Palestine and disputed Kashmir.

Addressing a rally late on Saturday from behind a bulletproof glass, the leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [or PTI] said Pakistan doesn't collect enough taxes and a "major surgery" was needed in order to put the country's economy on track, the Express Tribune reported.

"Overseas Pakistanis will bring their dollars to the country provided they are given incentives," Khan said, adding that only 2.5 million Pakistanis out of 220 million pay taxes while stressing on the need to increase taxes in order to achieve progress.

He proposed giving loans to young people for starting businesses and bringing back the mortgage scheme that he said was introduced for the first time in Pakistani history by the PTI government.

Khan said that "real freedom" will only come if the rule of law prevails in the country.

"One thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will get a message today that people's passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers," he stated.

The cricketer-turned-politician also took a dig at the government led by Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz [PML-N], accusing it of "begging around the world" for funds with no reprieve.

Khan invokes Kashmir, Palestine

During the rally, he said that for the first time he witnessed what the people in disputed Kashmir and occupied Palestine experience.

"Police attacked my house as they wanted to arrest me in false cases. The people supported me during the clash with the police as they knew I was right. They have booked me in 40 terrorism cases...will the nation accept that Imran Khan is a terrorist..."