Pakistan's lower house has passed a set of legislation, curbing some key powers of the chief justice of the Supreme Court, state-run Pakistan Television reported.

The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 was passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday without any significant opposition.

The legislation was already approved by the cabinet in its hurriedly called meeting in the capital Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Tuesday.

The legislation's most notable provision is the removal of the chief justice's authority to take a suo moto notice, a legal term used in South Asian countries to refer to actions taken by courts on their own initiative without a request from the parties concerned.

Suo moto notices issued by chief justices have long been a source of contention between the top judiciary and governments, with several bar councils also opposing the controversial power.

The bill, which will be sent to the Senate for approval, where the ruling alliance has the required majority, also deprives the chief justice of the authority to constitute the benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

If the bill is approved by the Senate, which seems likely, it will be sent to the president for his signature before it becomes law.

READ MORE:Pakistan says 'values' friendship with US but will skip democracy summit