FIFA has announced it had removed Indonesia as hosts of this year's Under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil over Israel's participation.

The decision on Wednesday followed a meeting in Doha, Qatar between Indonesian football federation president Erick Thohir and Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, football world's governing body.

FIFA's statement added that a new meeting with the president of the Football Association of Indonesia will be scheduled soon for further discussions.

It is unclear who could now host the tournament, which was scheduled to be played in six stadiums in Indonesia.

Argentina, which did not qualify for the tournament, is reportedly interested in hosting.

"A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged," it added.

Israel qualified in June of last year for its first Under-20 World Cup, but the country's participation in the official draw for tournament groups, scheduled to be held Friday in Bali, provoked political opposition this month.

Support for Palestine

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, while publicly supporting the Palestine.