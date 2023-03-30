Russian artist Andrei Molodkin has projected a protest sculpture featuring blood donated by Afghans along with footage of Prince Harry onto London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

Molodkin’s projection was in protest against Prince Harry’s controversial remarks about the number of people he killed in Afghanistan.

“I am an anti-war artist and a former Soviet soldier. I reject Harry’s comments about killing people as though they are pieces on a chessboard. I am drenching St Paul’s Cathedral in Royal Blood – the UK’s Royal Coat of Arms filled with the blood of Afghan people who have not forgotten the illegal war on their land and who are against Harry’s comments about his desensitised killings,” the artist wrote in an article in the Independent.

The Duke of Sussex received criticism after claiming to have killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, writing in his new memoir “Spare” that it was “not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

“While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn’t think of those twenty-five as people. You can’t kill people if you think of them as people. You can’t really harm people if you think of them as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods,” Prince Harry wrote in his book.

The artist said he collaborated with Afghan donors in the French coastal town of Calais and the UK for the sculpture.