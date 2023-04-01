Max Verstappen will have his best chance of claiming an inaugural Australian Grand Prix title after taking the pole position in his Red Bull for the third race of the Formula One season on the Albert Park circuit.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is among rivals sharing renewed hope after the dominance Red Bull has had over its rivals was diminished during Saturday’s qualifying session.

Verstappen, a two-time world champion, was not pleased with the performance of his RB19 despite setting a track record around the circuit on Saturday.

After setting a lap record during practice earlier on Saturday, the drivers’ championship leader set a benchmark of 1 minute, 16:732 seconds in the final session of qualifying.

“I have been on the podium once, but I want to be on a different step this time,” Verstappen said after claiming his first pole position in Australia.

His teammate Sergio Perez, who sits just one point behind the Dutch driver in the championship, will start from the back of the grid after enduring a horrible day in Melbourne.

After declaring Red Bull would win every race this season after their supremacy in Bahrain, Mercedes driver George Hamilton shared the front row of the starting grid after recording a time 0.236 seconds slower than Verstappen.

'Totally unexpected'