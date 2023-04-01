Mexico has recovered from the United States a giant stone statue known as an "Earth Monster" that dates to the Olmec civilisation before the Christian era, authorities said.

The elaborately carved statue weighs more than a tonne and is nearly 1.8 metres tall and 1.5 metres wide, the National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) said in a release.

"Our Consul Jorge Islas in New York confirms to me that Mexico's most sought Olmec piece has been recovered and is about to return home, from where it never should have been taken," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted.

The Olmec civilisation predated those of the Maya and Aztec cultures, and its artisans were known for creating colossal stone heads, statues and upright slabs.

The institute said it believes the statue was created sometime between 800-400 BC.

Known as Monument 9 of Chalcatzingo and found in the central Mexican state of Morelos, the bas-relief piece is believed to represent an "Earth monster," a creature that often appears in Olmec iconography, INAH said.

The open jaws of the piece symbolise the access to the underworld and "on its mouth is projected a sequence of three concentric bands, representing the cruciform access to a cavern," it added.