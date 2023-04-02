Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square, his first service after being discharged from the hospital the day before. He was successfully treated for a severe bout of bronchitis.

Thousands of people waved palm and olive branches as the Pope was driven into St. Peter's Square, sitting in the back of a white, open-topped vehicle, before descending and starting the service from beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

In his homily, the Pontiff urged the world to take better care of the poor, the lonely and the infirm.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

Palm Sunday marks the start of the Christian Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope's stamina.

READ MORE:'I'm still alive': Pope Francis leaves hospital after respiratory infection

Looking to allay concerns about his health, the Vatican has said he will take part in a full array of Easter events this week, the busiest period in the Roman Catholic Church calendar.