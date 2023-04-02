WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pope leads Palm Sunday prayers in first service after hospitalisation
Sunday's Mass opened a heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments for the Pontiff, who was treated for a severe bout of bronchitis last week.
Pope leads Palm Sunday prayers in first service after hospitalisation
Pope Francis at the Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 2, 2023

Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square, his first service after being discharged from the hospital the day before. He was successfully treated for a severe bout of bronchitis.

Thousands of people waved palm and olive branches as the Pope was driven into St. Peter's Square, sitting in the back of a white, open-topped vehicle, before descending and starting the service from beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

In his homily, the Pontiff urged the world to take better care of the poor, the lonely and the infirm.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

Palm Sunday marks the start of the Christian Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope's stamina.

READ MORE:'I'm still alive': Pope Francis leaves hospital after respiratory infection

Looking to allay concerns about his health, the Vatican has said he will take part in a full array of Easter events this week, the busiest period in the Roman Catholic Church calendar.

RECOMMENDED

The pontiff, wearing red vestments, spoke with a quiet, but clear voice as he addressed a crowd of more than 30,000 faithful in the weak spring sunshine.

"Today their numbers are legion. Entire peoples are exploited and abandoned; the poor live on our streets and we look the other way; migrants are no longer faces but numbers, prisoners are disowned; people written off as problems," he said.

The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, has long highlighted the plight of the poor and of migrants.

Palm Sunday marks the day that the Bible says Jesus rode into Jerusalem to the cheers of the crowds, the week before Christians believe he rose from the dead following his execution on the Cross.

On Holy Thursday, Francis will celebrate Mass in a prison for juveniles in Rome. It is not yet clear if he will participate in the traditional Good Friday Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession around Rome's ancient Colosseum.

The pope, head of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics, will then preside over the Mass on Easter Sunday, the most important day on the Christian liturgical calendar, where he is expected to read his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.

READ MORE:Pope Francis to remain in hospital after suffering from respiratory illness

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way