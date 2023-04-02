Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race laden with drama from the starting point to the finish line.

Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought triumph.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.

“That is a really good weekend for us. I am happy with that,” Verstappen said to his team on radio.

Verstappen had appeared to be coasting to victory with an eight-second lead when debris from Kevin Magnussen’s Haas forced the second of three red flags issued in the race with three laps remaining.