Less than a week after he has scored a hat-trick and surpassed 100 career goals for Argentina, the world champion was whistled by sections of supporters before and during PSG's 1-0 home loss to Lyon amid persistent rumors he could leave the club soon.

The former Barcelona star, who is out of contract at the end of the season, did not look better than the rest of his teammates at the Parc des Princes. He was involved in a few good moves, but also lost the ball 26 times as the French league leaders suffered a second straight defeat without scoring.

PSG has lost eight of its 18 games in all competitions in 2023. It's the most defeats after 18 games in a calendar year since Qatari owners took over the club more than a decade ago with the ambition of making it one of the most successful in Europe.

Despite the hundreds of millions of euros invested, the project has failed so far. PSG is still desperately looking for the Champions League trophy it craves after exiting Europe's top tournament against Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

And now it's in danger of losing its domestic supremacy.

Just 13 goals in 24 matches

The loss to Lyon followed a 2-0 defeat against Rennes before the international break. The back-to-back setbacks have seen PSG’s lead over Lens and Marseille cut to six points, with nine matches left to play.

“This is our eighth defeat in 2023, it’s way too many,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

Struggling to adapt