About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said in a report, urging countries to actively collect more consistent data on the disease.

Monday's report analysed existing studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed that about 17.5 percent of adults across the world were affected by the inability to have a child.

WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.

"The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy," said the UN health agency's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system that is defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the global health agency's unit head for Contraception and Fertility Care, James Kiarie, told journalists on a call.