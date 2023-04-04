Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that he had asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help curb trafficking of the often-deadly opioid fentanyl to the United States while also complaining of "rude" US pressure to curb the drug trade.

President Lopez Obrador has previously said that fentanyl is America's problem and is caused by "a lack of hugs" in US families. On Tuesday he doubled down on those themes, but went further, venting in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping about "rude threats" from US legislators over the drug trade.

"Unjustly, they are blaming us for problems that in large measure have to do with their loss of values, their welfare crisis," Lopez Obrador wrote to Xi in the letter. "These positions are in themselves a lack of respect and a threat to our sovereignty, and moreover they are based on an absurd, manipulative, propagandistic and demagogic attitude."

The letter brought up China's exports of fentanyl precursors, and asked him to help stop shipments of chemicals that Mexican cartels import from China.

"I write to you, President Xi Jinping, not to ask your help on these rude threats, but to ask you for humanitarian reasons to help us by controlling the shipments of fentanyl," the Mexican president wrote.

China has taken some steps to limit fentanyl exports, but mislabeled or harder-to-detect precursor chemicals continue to pour out of Chinese factories.

Lopez Obrador's appeal follows calls from Republican senators in the United States to designate Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organisations and even send troops to fight them.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, criminal groups ship chemicals from China to Mexico where they are used to produce fentanyl that is smuggled across the US border.

In his letter, Lopez Obrador described the proposal to deploy US soldiers in Mexico as "an unacceptable threat to our sovereignty."

Obrador doubles down on family remarks