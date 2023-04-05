POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Inter Milan's Lukaku seeks disciplinary action after racist incident
Lukaku’s celebration gesture, after scoring a crucial goal in stoppage time, enraged the opposing team including its fans and the game ended in a scuffle between the two squads.
Inter Milan's Lukaku seeks disciplinary action after racist incident
The Italian league issued a statement in which Lukaku was not named but said that it “strongly condemns every episode of racism and every form of discrimination." / AP
By Abid Sultan
April 5, 2023

Romelu Lukaku’s management company has reacted with outrage after the Inter Milan forward was shown a second yellow card and then sent off for a gesture toward Juventus fans who directed racist chants at him.

The incident occurred after Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the Italian Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

Lukaku held his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after scoring.

Lukaku’s gesture enraged the opposing team and the game ended in a scuffle between the two squads, with Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic also sent off.

"Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted," Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark said. 

"Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals," he added.

READ MORE:Muslim football players in France team asked to postpone fasting: report

RECOMMENDED

Disciplinary case

"The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu. Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately," Yormark added. 

"The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse."

The Italian league on Wednesday issued a statement in which Lukaku was not named but said that it "strongly condemns every episode of racism and every form of discrimination."

"A few people in the stands can not ruin the soccer show and don’t represent the thoughts of all the fans,” the league said.

The league judge will likely open a disciplinary case into the matter, while Juventus said it would collaborate with authorities to identify the fans responsible.

Lukaku, who is Black, has been subjected to racist chants on numerous occasions during his two stints at Inter.

READ MORE: Messi scores 100th international goal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM