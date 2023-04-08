Turkish scientists have observed an emperor penguin chick for the first time on Horseshoe Island in Antarctica.

Scientists, who spoke to Anadolu on Friday, went to the "continent of science and peace" to carry out glacial observations as part of the expeditions on Horseshoe Island, where they have been carrying out scientific activities for seven years.

Burak Karacik, the environmental officer in Türkiye's 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition, said they observed three types of penguins on Horseshoe Island, where their temporary science camp is located, but that they encountered a baby emperor penguin for the first time this year.

Emperor penguins are the largest of the 18 penguin species found in the world.

"Emperor penguins are known to live near Horseshoe Island in previous records, but we've never seen emperor penguins on Horseshoe Island during our expeditions.

"The emperor penguins, which we normally see further south, are a species we haven't seen for seven years despite them having a colony. This is an interesting situation for us. Apart from this species, Adelie and Chinstrap penguins are also seen on the island," the scientist said.

The expedition is held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency with support from the Ministry of Industry and Technology and coordinated by the Polar Research Institute of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TUBITAK) Marmara Research Center (MAM).

READ MORE: NASA: Antarctica losing ice faster than thought

Ecosystem protection