Paris Saint-Germain has defeated Nice 2-0 to restore their six-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table and ease the pressure on coach Christophe Galtier.

Lionel Messi scored one goal in Saturday's encounter and set up another for Sergio Ramos.

Messi converted a Nuno Mendes cross in the 26th minute before Gianluigi Donnarumma produced several key saves and Dante was denied by the woodwork as PSG's goal lived a charmed life on the Cote d'Azur.

Messi was booed by some PSG fans in last weekend's home defeat to Lyon, leading to increased speculation he could leave this summer.

Nice was unbeaten in 14 matches overall before this game and went close to equalizing in the first half, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out efforts from Nicolas Pépé and striker Terem Moffi.

Veteran defender Dante's shot came off the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line in the 51st. But referee Jérémie Pignard was not alerted by goal-line technology that it crossed, even though video replays showed a goal should likely have been awarded.

Nice hit on the crossbar late on in a match of wasted chances.