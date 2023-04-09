WORLD
Children among several dead in fire near Philippine capital
The fire killed at least seven people and destroyed 40 houses in the densely populated Taytay municipality in the southeast of Manila, police said.
The fire left at least 60 families homeless, according to police. / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
April 9, 2023

Seven people including two children have died in a fire near the Philippines capital, police said.

The fire destroyed 40 houses on Saturday evening in the densely populated Taytay municipality in the southeast of Manila, police said on Sunday.

Several families, who lived in one house accessible only through a long, narrow alley, were caught in the flames, police said.

The victims included a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

"They weren't able to escape. They were trapped," Taytay’s acting police chief Joel Custodio told AFP news agency.

"They were found hugging each other."

At least one person was injured by falling debris, police added.

The fire left at least 60 families homeless, according to police.

It took around two hours to put out the fire, Custodio said, with investigators suspecting faulty wiring inside one of the houses as the possible cause.

SOURCE:AFP
