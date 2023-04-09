POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Jabeur beats Bencic to win WTA Charleston crown
Jabeur avenges her defeat to Bencic in last year's final with a hard-fought 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory in just under two hours.
Jabeur beats Bencic to win WTA Charleston crown
Jabeur held and then conjured a break to level at 5-5 before holding again for a 6-5 lead. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 9, 2023

Ons Jabeur has defeated defending champion Belinda Bencic in straight sets to win the WTA Charleston Open clay court tournament.

Jabeur, the world number five from Tunisia, avenged her defeat to Bencic in last year's final with a hard-fought 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory in just under two hours.

Switzerland's Bencic was forced to make a quick turnaround on Sunday, completing a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) weather-disrupted semi-final win over Jessica Pegula before returning to face Jabeur in the final around 30 minutes later.

There was no immediate sign of weariness from the Swiss player as she started strongly to take a 5-3 lead in the opening set.

However, Jabeur held and then conjured a break to level at 5-5 before holding again for a 6-5 lead.

READ MORE:Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur is first Arab, African woman to reach major final

RECOMMENDED

Bencic was soon in trouble on her serve, but fought back brilliantly from 0-40 down to hold and force tie-break.

Again momentum swung back and forth, with Bencic holding two set points after opening up a 6-4 lead in the tie-break before Jabeur reeled off four straight points to take the set.

Jabeur then raced into a 4-1 lead in the second set, and although Bencic responded well, Jabeur was soon serving for the match at 5-4 up.

Bencic squandered three break points that would have levelled the set at 5-5 before Jabeur eventually converted her second match point to seal the fourth title of her career.

READ MORE:Jabeur hopes to inspire Arab women after reaching Melbourne quarters

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links