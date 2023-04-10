As the gap between the rich and poor around the globe is spiraling out of control, it is affecting the lives of hundreds of millions of people who are being pushed into extreme poverty.

In the last two and a half decades, there had been a steady decline in extreme poverty, but progress “has now ground to a halt,” according to Anthony Kamande, Oxfam’s global inequality research coordinator.

Government responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in poorer countries “have undermined hard-won gains in the fight against poverty,” he said.

For the first time in 25 years, extreme wealth and extreme poverty “have sharply increased simultaneously,” he said.

The pandemic pushed 90 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2019, said the researcher.

In 2022, nearly 670 million people were estimated to be living in extreme poverty, out of which over 410 million are in Sub-Saharan Africa alone, said Kamande.

He estimated that those inflicted by poverty live on “less than $2.15 per day.”

“The result of this is that we are experiencing preventable deaths and massive suffering, hunger is on the rise, human development is declining, and we are far off from achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), including one on ending extreme hunger by 2030,” he added.

Oxfam warned that on top of the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, skyrocketing food prices and energy costs caused by the war in Ukraine could push a quarter of a billion more people into extreme poverty.

It called for urgent international action, including cancelling debt repayments for poorer countries.

Oxfam’s international executive director, Gabriela Bucher, also called for immediate radical action, as without it, “we could be witnessing the most profound collapse of humanity into extreme poverty and suffering in memory.”

‘The winner takes it all’