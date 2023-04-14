Dry spells known as flash droughts, with a surprisingly rapid onset and often devastating impact, are becoming more frequent as human activity warms the planet, according to a new study.

For the study, published in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers analysed a combination of satellite data and ground moisture readings from a period of over 60 years (1951-2014).

"Both flash and slow droughts are increasing" as global temperatures rise, lead author Xing Yuan told AFP news agency.

But flash droughts are increasing more quickly "especially over Europe, North and East Asia, Sahel and west coast of South America," he said.

Though droughts are generally thought of as long-term phenomena, some can occur quite suddenly, in a matter of weeks, when the conditions are right.

Global heating is a recipe for increasing those special conditions around the world, creating in certain areas a decrease in precipitation and increased evaporation, which dries out the soil more quickly.

The researcher, based out of China's Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology [NUIST], warned that the rapid onset of flash droughts gives humans little time to adapt, such as by diverting water resources or preparing for wildfires.

"The vegetation do not have enough time to adapt either," he added.

Yuan's team used climate modelling to forecast how flash droughts will change under several possible greenhouse gas emission scenarios.

Even if emissions are moderate, flash droughts will continue to become more frequent across practically all regions. Under higher emissions scenarios, the trend would be more drastic.