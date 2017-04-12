On April 16, Turkey is set to vote on constitutional changes that will have far-reaching implications on the nation's future. The changes were put forward by the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and have been supported by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP) have been campaigning against the constitutional changes.

Here is the list of the 18 current articles of the constitution and the proposed changes to the same articles:

1st Change: Article 9: Judicial Power

The Current Version

The judicial power shall be exercised by independent courts on behalf of the Turkish Nation.

The Proposed Version

The judicial power shall be exercised by independent and impartial courts on behalf of the Turkish Nation.

2nd Change: Article 75: The Grand National Assembly

The Current Version

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall be composed of 550 deputies elected by universal suffrage.

The Proposed Version

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall be composed of 600 deputies elected by universal suffrage.

3rd Change: Article 76: Deputy Eligibility

The Current Version

Every Turk over the age of 25 is eligible to be a deputy. Persons who have not performed compulsory military service shall not be elected as a deputy.

The Proposed Version

Every Turk over the age of 18 is eligible to be a deputy. Persons (at the time of election) having affiliations with military service shall not be elected as a deputy.

4th Change: Article 77: Election Period

The Current Version

Elections for the Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall be held every four years.

The Proposed Version

Elections for the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and elections for the presidency shall be held every five years and on the same day.

5th Change: Article 87: The Grand National Assembly's Duties and Powers

The Current Version

The duties and powers of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey are to enact, amend, and repeal laws; to scrutinise the Council of Ministers and the ministers; to authorise the Council of Ministers; to issue decrees having the force of law on certain matters; to debate and adopt the budget bills and final accounts bills; to decide to issue currency and declare war; to approve the ratification of international treaties.

The Proposed Version

The duties and powers of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey are to enact, amend, and repeal laws; to debate and adopt the proposed budget bills and final accounts bills; to decide to issue currency and declare war; to approve the ratification of international treaties.

6th Change: Article 98: Ways of The Grand National Assembly's Information Acquisition and Supervision

The Current Version

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall exercise its supervisory power by means of a question, parliamentary inquiry, general debate, censure and parliamentary investigations.

The Proposed Version

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall exercise its supervisory power by means of parliamentary inquiry, general debate, parliamentary investigations and written questions.

7th Change: Article 101: President's Candidacy and Election

The Current Version

The President of the Republic shall be elected by the public from among the members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey who are over forty years of age and has completed higher education, or from among Turkish citizens who fulfil these requirements and are eligible to be deputies.

If the president-elect is a member of a party, his/her relationship with his party shall be severed and his/her membership of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall cease.

The Proposed Version

The President of the Republic shall be elected directly by the public from among Turkish citizens who are over forty years of age and have completed higher education and who are eligible to be deputies.

The President-elect's membership of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey shall cease.

8th Change: The Major Change: Article 104, The President's Duties and Powers

The President of the Republic is the head of the State. The executive power shall be exercised by the president.

He/she appoints vice presidents and ministers and dismisses them.

He/she appoints senior public executives, dismisses them, and regulates the procedures and principles of their appointment by presidential decree.

He/she designates the national security policy and takes the necessary measures.

The president can issue decrees regarding its executive power.

The basic rights, personal rights and duties, and political rights and duties that are in the constitution cannot be regulated by presidential decree.

If there are conflicting provisions in presidential decrees and laws; laws prevail.

If the Grand National Assembly issues a law on the same topic, the presidential decree becomes obsolete.

The president can issue bylaws to ensure application of laws and with the condition of non-contradiction with laws

9th Change: Article 105: The President's Criminal Liability

The Current Version

No appeal shall be made to any judicial authority, including the Constitutional Court, against the decisions and orders signed

by the President of the Republic on his/her own initiative.

The President of the Republic may be impeached for high treason on the proposal of at least one-third of the total number of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and by the decision of at least three-fourths of the total number of members.