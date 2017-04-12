The nation's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), is opposing the proposed changes, arguing that the new system of governance will undermine Turkey's core values.

The party, in its campaign, says the changes will empower the president to continue the "purge" of the bureaucracy, police, military, judiciary and academia.

Here are CHP's main reasons for opposing to the proposed consitutional amendments:

• A disproportionate increase in the president's authority. It opens the way for one-man rule.

• Transition to the presidential system is advocated through its success in the US, but it is different from the US version - the draft destroys the separation of powers and increases the executive branch's powers extraordinarily.

• The draft is a step towards a systemic change rather than being a mere constitutional revision. If passed, the new changes lead the way to an authoritarian Turkey.