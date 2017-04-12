A historic referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey on April 16 will ask the electorate to vote on whether to approve an 18-article bill. Turkish citizens will decide to vote 'Yes' or 'No'. But it's not the nation's first major shift in governance nor amendments made to the constitution.

Here's a timeline of Turkey's constitutional history:

1808

Charter of Alliance; an agreement between the central government of the Ottoman Empire and local rulers restricted the authority of sultan.

1876

Ottoman constitution of 1876, the beginning of the constitutional era in Turkey.

1909

Revisions to the existing constitution.

1921

First constitution of the Republic of Turkey.

1924

The new constitution, considered to be less democratic than the previous:

- No separation of powers. Executive and judiciary were also under parliament's control

- De facto, no multiparty system

1928

Religious remarks removed from the constitution

1931

Fiscal amendments

1934

Universal suffrage begins

1937

Republican People's Party's (CHP) principles imposed on the constitution through the amendment

1960

Military coup d'etat in Turkey, known as '27 May coup.'

1961

Constitution instated after the coup. It introduced the bicameral system

- The executive branch is left to president and the council of ministers

- The judiciary branch is left to impartial courts. Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors established

- Supreme Court is established

- Unions, labour agreements and strikes are allowed

1971

March 12 Memorandum

1972

Council of Ministers were given the authority to issue decrees

- Civil servants' right to establish unions was abolished

- Autonomy of universities weakened

- State security courts with expanded jurisdiction were established

1980

September 12 coup d'état

1982

Another constitution instated after a coup. Unicameral system reinstated.

- Executive branch is empowered