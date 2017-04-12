The third opposition party at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the People's Democratic Party (HDP), is opposing the constitutional changes along with Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The HDP leadership is staunchly secularist and draws at least some ideological inspiration from Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK as a Marxist-Leninist armed organisation in 1974.

The PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation in the eyes of Turkey, the US and the EU.

HDP argue that the referendum is taking place in an unfair environment for opposition parties.