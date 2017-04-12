The roots of the cooperation between Turkey's ruling AK Party and the opposition MHP on the proposed constitutional amendments date back to last year's coup attempt.

MHP supporters came out strongly against the July 15 coup attempt, bringing the MHP closer to the AK Party's position of wanting a political system that has a strong executive.

MHP leader Devlet Bahceli believes the collaboration is necessary to fight terrorism, inside and outside the country.

Three weeks after the attempted putsch, Bahceli attended a meeting in Istanbul with other key political leaders at the request of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.