The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) introduced the 18 proposed changes to the constitution, with the support of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Together they secured the minimum 330 parliamentary votes required to launch a public referendum.

The initiator of the new governance system, AK Party, states coalition governments as a weakness of the present system.

The AK Party believes that the presidential system would take the country further.

Here are the AK Party's reasons for the new system:

• A strong executive branch is necessary for making decisions more quickly and for taking the necessary steps for the country's economic and democratic development.

• A presidential system will clear up the confusion over the jurisdiction for which the president and the prime minister are responsible in the parliamentary system.

• The presidential system does not necessarily mean a federal system.

• The presidential system does not pave the way for less democracy there are plenty of democratic presidential systems.

• The presidential system prevents the forming of coalitions which have damaged Turkey in terms of stability and economy in the past.

• The presidential system has been advocated by many of Turkey's previous leaders, such as Turgut Ozal and Suleyman Demirel.

• The proposed presidential system is more in line with Turkish political culture compared to the parliamentary system.

• The stability following the presidential system will lay the grounds for a stronger economy.

• There is a precedent for a presidential system in Turkey. Until Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's death, a de facto presidential system was in place. The president had also held the leadership of a political party. This principle was repealed (or abolished) after 1960 coup.