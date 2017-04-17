WORLD
Trump congratulates Erdogan on referendum win
Turkish citizens voted "yes" in a referendum on the weekend that has paved the way for 18 changes to the constitution and a transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2017

US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on the "yes" win in Sunday's referendum.

The referendum asked voters to choose "yes" or "no" on 18 constitutional amendments, one that will see the country switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system. According to unofficial results, the "Yes" campaign won with 51.41 percent, while the "no" votes stood at 48.59 percent.

The White House in a statement later on Monday said that the two leaders discussed a range of topics in addition to the vote.

"President Donald J Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his recent referendum victory and to discuss the United States's action in response to the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on April 4th," the White House statement said.

"President Trump thanked President Erdogan for supporting this action by the United States, and the leaders agreed on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al Assad accountable," the statement continued.

"President Trump and President Erdogan also discussed the counter-ISIS [Daesh] campaign and the need to cooperate against all groups that use terrorism to achieve their ends."

Turkey's "Yes" campaign was led by the AK Party and supported by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The "No" camp was led by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and supported by the Peoples' Democracy Party (HDP).

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
