It's been 70 years since India and Pakistan became two independent nations, ending British rule in the Indian subcontinent.

Gaining independence from Britain took almost 30 years of effort.

The British created and perpetrated a religious antagonism in the Indian subcontinent, just like they did in the Middle East.

This was part of their colonial strategy that is known as "divide and rule."

Until that times, Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs were used to live together in the same territories for hundreds of years.

During World War I, the British promised to leave India if Indians fought on their side as allies.

Indians did do so for their colonizers, but independence was elusive.

The British again made the same promise during World War II. Some Indians, led by Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, refused to fight for them this time.

However, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, leader of the Muslim League, initially concerned for the protection of minorities and a champion of Hindu-Muslim unity, convinced Indian Muslims to fight for the British.

This move was interpreted as Jinnah wanting British support for a future Muslim state.

After World War II ended, British rule in India was marred by communal violence between Hindus and Muslims.

Hindu Indians were angry at Muslims for their desire to break up India, while Muslims feared their treatment as a minority.