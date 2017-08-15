On Sunday, as India prepared to celebrate its 70th independence day, in Kashmir, away from the media’s glare, around 100,000 residents gathered at the funeral of a rebel who died fighting Indian soldiers.

Such open displays of mass defiance to Indian rule have become more frequent — and intense — in the Muslim-majority territory since the ascendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The massive, charged crowd chanted slogans for freedom of Kashmir, a part of which is administered by Pakistan since 1947, when the two newly independent countries fought their first war over control of the former Himalayan kingdom – and left it divided.

Seventy years of Indian rule over a major part of disputed Kashmir has transformed this region into a vast garrisoned territory – and the world’s most militarised zone. More than 600,000 Indian soldiers are permanently deployed in towns and villages to control its 14 million, mostly rebellious residents.

Kashmiris never reconciled with the division of their homeland and resisted Indian rule – mostly peacefully – for four decades, in the hope that a promised UN-mandated referendum would give them a chance to determine their political future. That plebiscite never happened.

Instead, decades of denial of political rights – principally the right to self-determination, and outright deceit and constitutional fraud by New Delhi in collaboration with its elite Kashmiri allies finally sparked a Pakistan-backed mass armed rebellion in 1989.

India responded with a brutal counterinsurgency military campaign that has now transformed into a permanent state of low-intensity war against a defiant population.

Tens of thousands have been killed or maimed for life. Stories of the systematic torture of Kashmiris, young and old, men and women, have become part of common lore. Around 8,000 men have been disappeared; many from the numerous camps of the forces, after soldiers took them away from their homes. India has refused to investigate unmarked and mass graves of more than 7,000 unidentified people spread across many remote areas of Kashmir.

During the last three decades the Kashmiri people have mounted four major mass uprisings against Indian rule that commentators have likened to the Palestinian Intifada.

Hundreds of thousands mobilised for months on end hoping to turn the world’s attention to their plight. But India’s new economic potential meant that the needles of political sensitivity in powerful western capitals didn’t move like they would for Egypt’s Tahrir Square.