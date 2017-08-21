The fourth anniversary of the Rabaa massacre in Egypt has just passed. I was working on a video related to that tragic event, looking at the footage and photos. I became sad again, pensive even. I still cannot understand how such an event could unfold in front of our eyes, live streamed on our screens. And yet it did.

I was born in the 1980s and remember many of the events that have happened in our region. I was so young when the Bosnian tragedy happened. I saw people dying. I felt so helpless at the pain and suffering I witnessed. My generation grew up with these events. I have witnessed the suffering in Palestine and the US invasion of Iraq. Events that have left an indelible mark on me.

In 2001, I started working as a graphic designer. I have used this skill as time has passed to work on freelance projects. To help, in a small way, visualise and project people’s plight to a wider audience. Then I started working for a social media organisation that allowed me to express myself through my work. I worked on the Arab Spring, the Syrian conflict and on Turkish issues, creating awareness campaigns with other members of my team.

The Arab Spring captured the attention and hopes of the world. It showed people power could change society for the better through their own means. Events that would have taken years to unfold took days and weeks. The palatable sense of excitement in our office of change and freedom made me so eager to go into work every morning. Yet the blossoming spring turned into frost and then into a full-blown winter.

The rising tide of hope receded, culminating in the coup in Egypt on July 3, 2013. Morsi supporters resisted as best they could and, in hindsight, hopelessly so. In their thousands, they occupied the squares of Rabaa and Nahda. Tahrir Square once a centre of hope now a heap of rubble, its promise had given way to people celebrating a military takeover.

As I watched the coup unfold, I realised what awaited the innocent people. In Turkey, we have the painful memories and scars of coups gone by. The helplessness I felt was indescribable.

I remember the first meeting we arranged with our friends in Istanbul which led to many other subsequent protests. At that time, Istanbul stood in solidarity with Rabaa Square. Our hopes and their hopes had merged. Our anxiety was theirs. And their fears were ours. Working people, the young and the old stood in solidarity in our squares with the people of Rabaa. We came out and in a small way gave the people of Rabaa hope that the world would not sit and watch silently.

Alas, we in Turkey wound up occupying our squares to defend our way of life as we faced and defeated our own coup in 2016.

On that fateful day of August 14, 2013, the scene of peaceful protests in Rabaa gave way to a bloody crackdown: smouldering tents and bodies strewn across the square as the military regime unleashed mass violence on unsuspecting people. As I was going into my office hearing the news of the massacre, my mind was racing. I met my friends to think of what we could do with our limited means, given the unfolding tragedy.