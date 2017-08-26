After a year in which she went through a high-profile breakup, a short-lived fling, celebrity feuds and a court battle, Taylor Swift is coming for her haters with a mad, bad, edgy new single.

Swift released Look What You Made Me Do late on Thursday, a high-octane pop track in which she takes aim at unnamed subjects who have tried to bring her down, singing Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours.

“The role you made me play of the fool, no I don’t like you ... But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time/ Honey I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time/ I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined/ I check it once and then I check it twice,” Swift sings.

Swift, 27, dropped out of public view earlier this year after a highly publicised breakup with British DJ Calvin Harris, a short-lived fling with British actor Tom Hiddleston and feuds with Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The song comes just over a week after the singer scored a court victory against a radio DJ whom she accused of groping her bare bottom while posing for a photo with her in 2013.

Swift, who delivered unflinching testimony in a Denver court, was awarded the symbolic $1 in damages that she had sought after a federal jury found for her.