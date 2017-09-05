There are seven major challenges standing in the way of building a strong, prosperous and united Somalia. They are like seven snakes wrapped around the nation — and Somalia won’t move forward unless we, Somalis, untangle them all.

The supremacy of theclan is a cancer to Somali society. It’s eating away at the nation. It's structured like an onion — there are sub-clans, sub-sub-clans and so on till your cousin becomes someone else.

There are several major clans and a few dozen minority clans. The big ones fight among themselves; vying for power. They also discriminate and abuse minority clans.

To most Somalis, allegiance to your clan is the primary focus of loyalty. Other factors, such as Islam and nationhood, are abstract secondary ideas — a matter of convenience.

Every large clan claims to be the most beautiful, the most intelligent, and the most powerful. We are clan supremacists. Therefore, powerful clans feel they have the God-given right to control and dominate others.

This is Somalia's greatest weakness as a nation. It creates conflict, injustice, and mistrust. Our enemies exploit this to divide and rule us. We, Somalis, have to realise that in the modern world, clan cannot be a substitute for a nation.

Corruption is rife in every sector and at every level. It’s a societal problem. Nothing will get done without paying bribes; whether you want to get a document from the local authority or run for the highest offices in the country. Officials ‘invest’ in their future and they have to make a profit — a big profit.

Stealing money from an individual is seen as being against ‘Somali culture’ and even ‘un-Islamic.’ Stealing public funds, however, and taking or giving bribes, is often seen as a clever move. We see people praising corrupt individuals. "So and so is very clever. He was holding his government post for a few months. Look, he’s built a big house for himself, bought cars and established a big businesses."

It's a rare occurrence when someone asks how the money was attained. We are unwittingly condoning corruption instead of condemning it.

The business community: Somalia hasn’t had a functioning central government for nearly three decades. A lack of regulation has created ‘dodgy’ millionaires in every sector.

For instance, there are some who import expired goods cheaply; turning Somalia into a dumping ground for all sorts of hazardous products. In particular, expired food and medicines are causing death and suffering amongst the population.

These irresponsible businessmen do not value human lives. They sell products at inflated prices to inflate their bottom line.

Paying tax and contributing to the common good is not in their mission statement. For them, any form of authority or regulation is unwelcome. They work with groups, Somalis or otherwise, that knowingly prevent the materialisation of a functioning Somali state.

They know how to silence their critics. Government officials, including ministers, fear for their lives and cannot even mount a challenge. Most of them want Somalia to remain a lawless place. They don’t know any other way. To them, profit comes before the interest of the Somali nation.