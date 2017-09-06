ISTANBUL, Turkey— Communicating the tragic suffering endured by hundreds of thousands of refugees who flee war and seek a better life in Europe is no easy task. Caroline Brothers, a journalist who grew up in Australia, reported extensively on the refugee crisis in Europe since the mid-2000s.

She wanted to find a deeper way to tell the stories, especially the goings-on and exchanges between the young Afghan children, who were making the difficult and often traumatic journey by themselves.

Based on her observations, she has written Hinterland, a fictional account of two Afghan boys’ travels into England. The novel was recently turned into a play, 'Flight', at Edinburgh . The Scottish Vox Motus theatre company chose to forego ‘real’ actors, using a rotating diorama visible to each theatergoer separately for a moment instead. The resulting play has been a hit with audiences, with many people waiting in vain to get into the sold-out performances.

Caroline Brothers has worked as a journalist in Europe, writing for The International Herald Tribune, The New York Times, The Guardian and more. She spoke with TRT World about her life as a journalist, what prompted her to write the moving Hinterland, and how the book got turned into a stellar play.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

CAROLINE BROTHERS: I grew up in Australia and moved to Europe to study. Then I joined Reuters as a graduate trainee and worked in Europe and Latin America with them and in France. Then, when I left Reuters, I joined [the International Herald Tribune that later became] the International New York Times in Paris. And that’s sort of where it starts, one of the early waves of migration to the European Union, mainly from Africa at that point, and Afghanistan. I started getting interested in these little boats that were arriving in the Canary Islands. We did quite a bit of investigative work around that subject and that’s how I came across this issue of unaccompanied minors that no one was part of at that time. Very young children that were, by various means, trying to make a life for themselves in Europe to escape war and poverty and conflict. I stumbled on the story through the bigger migration story as it shifted around from Africa to the Middle East to Afghanistan to Iraq and so on; of course now, obviously, many more people from Syria. At the time it was still a big Afghan and Iraqi migration.

Your book, Hinterland, chronicles the tale of two young brothers trying to make it from Afghanistan to Europe, has been turned into an extraordinary play, 'Flight', as part of the Edinburgh International Festival. Would you tell us about how it was conceived, developed, and received?

CB: I got a call from this Scottish theatre company called Vox Motus, who are extremely innovative and magical with the kind of work that they produce. I didn’t know them at that point, but they’d seen my book and were very interested in doing something with the story. They came over to Paris and visited me there. I took them to some of the places where the story had developed when I was reporting it and [that] they were very, very interested in. I was very impressed by that — that they were interested in coming to the focals of the story. Initially, they had a very different concept, where they would work with live actors and marionettes. They do a lot of very interesting mechanical and conceptual theatre.

Then the Syrian crisis happened. There were the pictures that went around the world of the little boy Alan Kurdi on the beach in Turkey with the soldier picking him up, and the big wave of Syrian migrants into, well, particularly through Central Europe into Austria and Germany. I think that [Vox Motus] felt that because of that they had to change the story or change their approach to it because the issue of refugees was on every page, on every news broadcast, and they knew that you can have a backlash and you can have resistance. I think they just felt that the world is saturated, if you like, with images of refugees.

They realised that they’d have to do something different.

[Flight ] is the complete opposite [of Vox Motus' previous play, Dragon ] in that they’ve taken a miniature approach towards a really epic story; and I think a lot of the power resides in that coming and going, when you realise that these are small kids covering so many thousands of kilometres on an epic migration journey. Yet [Vox Motus have] taken this very, very small scale, very personal, very intimate way of introducing the viewer, the audience to the story. It’s very, very powerful.

I don’t know how to describe it really. It’s like a diorama, it revolves, the audience is sitting on another side, separated by a little booth. You experience the story on your own; you’re left a little bit alone with your emotions even though all around you you’re surrounded by other people who are watching the same thing at just a couple of seconds' interval. So it’s not a completely isolated experience but your response is your own.

It can be an unsettling process to let go of your work; you’re leaving it in somebody else’s hands. But I was very reassured; I had a lot of faith in them just because I thought we were on a wavelength right from the beginning, and they would do something pretty fantastic with it. They’ve just done something so amazing; that everybody wants to see it again to try and understand how it works, it’s really beautiful.

What prompted you to write your book, 'Hinterland', turning to fiction after a career in journalism?