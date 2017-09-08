For more than a decade – due to Israel's blockade – Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip have been denied basic rights, including the right to travel.

Often described as an "open-air prison", young people are, however, trying to find a way around that by launching book reading projects.

"With the help of some friends we managed to conduct an online marketing campaign and raise funds to launch this small enlightening project that motivates children and young people to read," said Mosaab Abo Toha, a librarian.

Earlier this year, with the help from the America linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, Toha established the Edward Said public library – the first English-language library in Gaza.

It is named after the late Edward Said, a Palestinian-American professor of literature, known for his work on post-colonial studies and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

TRT World'sRahul Radakrishnan has more.