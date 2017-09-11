WORLD
Is Al Qaeda still a force to be reckoned with?
It’s been 16 years since four planes were used to attack targets in the US. Nearly 3,000 people were killed and America – and the world – became conscious of the threat of global terrorism.
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

Sixteen years ago, four passenger planes were hijacked in the United States. Two were crashed into the World Trade Center. One crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. One was crashed into the Pentagon. In the end, 2,996 people from 57 countries were killed and more than 6,000 others were wounded. It was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern history.

The United States forces embarked on an international manhunt in Afghanistan to kill Osama bin Laden, the Al Qaeda leader who they said had masterminded the attacks.

After ten years of effort, they managed to take out the group’s influential leader in a surprise raid on his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan, but not the group itself.

Is the group still active?

Yes, Al Qaeda is still active, but not in the West.

Since the bomb attacks on London’s transportation system in 2005, Al Qaeda’s core group, which is based in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has not conducted a successful attack in the West. 

The group claimed to have expanded its wings or its allegiances through its lesser known but operationally effective regional affiliates in Yemen, Somalia, Syria and the Philippines.

In Yemen, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) steadily acquired territory amounting to what Reuters described as “a mini-state with a war chest swollen by an estimated 100 million dollars in looted bank deposits and revenue from running the country’s third largest port.”  

AQAP boasts 1,000 fighters in Mukalla, a southeastern Yemeni port city alone. The group controls 600 km (373 miles) of coastline and made inroads into communities in southern Yemen who felt marginalised by the country’s northern elite for years.

In France, the group also claimed responsibility for the January 2015 attack on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, in which 11 people were killed. 

Al Shabaab, Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Somalia, carry out frequent attacks on security and government targets, as well as on civilians, particularly in the country’s capital Mogadishu.

But the group, which has over 7,000 members, has also carried out a string of attacks in neighbouring Kenya.

Has Daesh stolen the spotlight?

With its terror attacks from Europe to the Middle East, Daesh, which started out as a former affiliate of Al Qaeda, is now seen as the new face of international terrorism.

The group’s members split from Al Qaeda in 2014, capturing significant territory in Iraq and Syria.

Even though most of those territories were later recaptured, Daesh went onto surpass Al Qaeda in terms of the ground it controls and its international notoriety. 

Since the break up, the two groups have waged an acrimonious battle for recruits and funding.

Why are the US troops still in Afghanistan? Is the end in sight?

President George W Bush took the US into Afghanistan, in pursuit of the Al Qaeda militants who plotted the 9/11 attacks. Obama continued on in that vein, signing a bilateral security agreement with Afghanistan to allow American troops to stay in the country beyond 2014. 

According to the Pentagon, there are about 11,000 US troops in Afghanistan. At its peak, it had roughly 100,000 forces there, under the Obama administration in 2010-2011.

US President Donald Trump also came to office with a view to withdrawing from Afghanistan. But then he changed his mind, saying this could create a vacuum that groups including Al Qaeda and Daesh could “instantly fill.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
