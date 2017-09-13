Kosovo has finally formed a government - but an odd one. It is one that exposes fundamental flaws that the country — which has yet to complete its first decade of existence — has inherited from the day it declared its independence in February 2008.

This is owing mostly to the essentially weak Constitution that Kosovo representatives agreed on with their Western partners and partly because of subsequent decisions taken by Kosovo’s own leadership.

Three months after Kosovo citizens voted in the general election held on June 11, a new government was voted in by the Parliament last Saturday. Various coalitions and political parties, whose popularity was in “free fall”, seemed happy to have managed to overcome the difficulties they initially faced in forming a government.

The new government exposes how Kosovo came to be governed by a number of foreign proxies, some more problematic than others.

The first and perhaps the most problematic proxy exposed is Serbia.

Despite its formal declaration of independence, Kosovo’s government completely depends on Serbia. The word “completely” here is used deliberately, for if Serbia wishes to put an end to it, the new Kosovo government will unquestionably crumble.

This might come as a surprise for many readers of international law or politics that have debated Kosovo’s independence over the last several years. A short note on this deserves attention.

Kosovo’s Constitution did in fact give the Kosovo Serbs, which represent around 6 percent of the total population, veto rights - including vetoing changes to any letter of the Constitution, among other things.

The majority of Serbs in Kosovo, save for the minority that live in the north, understood that despite representing a tiny minority in the newly independent state, being able to block the entire country’s political life was not a bad deal after all.

They began to develop their own political parties, elect their own representatives, deliberate, negotiate, and participate in Kosovo’s institutional life quite independently from Belgrade.

Their partnership in governance with the majority Albanians was in full swing – until, that is, the EU-sponsored Brussels negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia in March 2011, that produced what many in the EU called a “breakthrough agreement” on April 2013 between the two parties.

Quite ambiguous in itself – ambiguity being a word which many interlocutors in the EU are proud to say is their strength, where parties are (almost) free to interpret their gains or losses as they wish – the April 2013 Brussels Agreement gave way to the creation of a new political entity in Kosovo: the Serb List.

The list was created by Belgrade and registered in Kosovo immediately after the agreement was brokered. The Serb List was a political party set to compete in Kosovo’s 2014 elections, and kill off any local and authentic Kosovo Serb political party which had already been integrated in Kosovo - and remained out of Serbia’s reach.

The Serb list accomplished its goal. Of the 10 guaranteed seats for Serbs in the Kosovo Parliament, 9 were taken up by the Serb List in the June 2017 elections. In a matter of months, the EU’s “breakthrough agreement” managed to transform the right of Kosovo Serbs, to the rights of Serbia to veto Kosovo’s political life.

While this was evident to some critical thinkers that closely read the April 2013 Brussels Agreement and the immediate events that followed, the recent Kosovo elections have made it clearly evident now, even for the most negligent observer.

When the nominee for Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, presented his government program during Saturday's parliamentary session, and asked MPs to vote for his government, they could not, and the parliament went on a break lasting several hours.