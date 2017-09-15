Another female journalist has been killed - this time in India.

Gauri Lankesh, editor and publisher of a weekly paper in the Kannada language,was shot seven times by three unknown assailants as she was unlocking the front door to her home on September 5, 2017.

Lankesh had spent her career fiercely attacking right-wing divisiveness in India, deeply entrenched caste, class and gender hierarchies, and, more recently, the Hindutva agenda pursued by the current government and its ideological affiliates.

While India has seen 41 murders of journalists since 1992, Lankesh’s assassination points to a new set of dangerous phenomena.

Firstly, it highlights the increasing state of lawlessness being nurtured in India today, nurtured by elected guardians of the state who choose not to investigate, apprehend, or punish the hordes of vigilantes who style themselves “cow protectors”, “love jihad” preventers, or simply “Hindu Youth brigades”.

Second, Gauri Lankesh joins a steadily growing line of dissident rationalist voices to have been murdered in cold blood since the right-wing BJP attained national prominence under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2013-2014.

Third, is the fact that we can no longer ignore the specifically gendered vulnerabilities of women who choose to speak truth to power in public.

Gauri Lankesh was a minority voice on the fringes of a mainstream media that has largely relinquished its role as the interrogator of power. But even celebrity female journalists visible on daily television shows and English-language op-ed columns share a gendered vulnerability with Lankesh.

What has become clear over the last few years is that while India’s press freedoms are steadily being attacked, it is outspoken women who are bearing the brunt of the mass vitriol.

In the days after Lankesh’s killing, vicious reactionary trolls tweeted celebratory messages justifying and celebrating her death. Abusive Twitter feeds referenced the slain journalist as a “b***h”, and much furore was generated when it came to light that Prime Minister Modi followed some of these feeds.

One Facebook user even made a public call to assassinate other outspoken women journalists and activists such as Sagarika Ghosh, Arundhati Roy, Kavitha Krishnan, Shehla Rashid, and Shobha De for the “damage these so called journos have caused our nation.”