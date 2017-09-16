Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday approved the appointment of Ibrahim Eren as the 17th director general (DG) of public broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television (TRT).

Turkey's cabinet appointed Eren, who had been serving as deputy DG of TRT for four years and had established the country's first international English-language news channel, TRT World.

"It's an honour that I'm appointed as the director general to one of the most prestigious media institutions that has a 53-year history. I will, God willing, work hard to achieve success as the DG. I am committed to working even harder in this new role compared to when I was the deputy DG, serving under the roof of the same institution, " Eren said.

He also spoke about the new goals of TRT network which comprises a total of 15 TV channels.

Speaking about global news channel TRT World, which recently joined the TRT family, Eren said, "I paid close attention to the TRT World project from the very beginning. We knew a long and laborious process was ahead. We took the most important step of this process nearly a year ago by starting to broadcast. We've come a long way in such a short time. We are working with hundreds of journalists from more than 30 countries. Placing people and humanity at the centre of our stories are the main elements of our broadcasting policy."

"In this context, we focus our coverage at the forgotten ones and extend the microphone to the oppressed, irrespective of where they are in the world. Telling the world that blood and tears are not the fate of just geography. This has been our main priority, and it will continue to be so."