There is no longer any doubt that the crisis between the three Gulf states (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain), in addition to Egypt, on the one hand, and Qatar, on the other, is a manufactured crisis that was planned and implemented after getting the green light from the White House following Donald Trump's historic visit to the Saudi capital.

What's new in this crisis is the unusual and innovative method – in the Arab world, and in the Gulf in particular – in the way it was triggered, starting with the 'hacking’ of the Qatar News Agency website.

There are undeclared reasons for the current Gulf crisis, the most important of which is the build-up of divergent opinions on the strategic interests of the states that are party to the crisis, through managing each of these countries in relation to specific regional files according to their vision for the region.

For over two decades Qatar has been accused of overstepping boundaries in the Gulf by pursuing an independent foreign policy that is often incompatible with the foreign policies of its Gulf neighbours. It is accused of relying on the ‘paper of the Arab peoples’, until it became an influential player in the region.

On the other hand, other Gulf countries have relied on ‘building an internal, national orientation’ that has strengthened their capability to adopt an approach that enables them to form political alliances, which contribute to regional and international influence - even to the point of foreign military intervention.

For the past decade and a half (1995–2010), Qatar’s foreign policy had been neutral, with a focus on resolving conflicts as a key principle, enforcing Article 7 of the Qatari constitution, which stipulates that "the foreign policy of the State shall be based on the principle of the consolidation of international peace and security, by promoting peaceful settlement of international disputes".

When the so-called Arab Spring broke out in 2010, Qatar shunned the impartiality that had previously characterised it based on one of its constitution’s articles which stipulates "supporting the peoples’ right to self-determination".

Therefore, Doha adopted a position in favour of Arabs standing up to their tyrannical rulers, and in support of these peoples’ demands for freedom and dignity.

This shift in the course of Qatar’s foreign policy—from neutrality to influence—resulted in Doha playing a leading role in the changes and transformations witnessed in the region at the time. They filled the void created by the absence of conventional regional powers like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria and Iraq.