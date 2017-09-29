WORLD
5 MIN READ
In Pictures: Rohingya flee persecution in Myanmar
UN says the violence against Rohingya since August 25 has spiralled into the 'world's fastest-developing refugee emergency, a humanitarian and human rights nightmare.'
In Pictures: Rohingya flee persecution in Myanmar
A Rohingya Muslim refugee mourns beside the body of his child near Inani beach in Cox's Bazar district on September 29, 2017, a day after a boat carrying some 130 refugees capsized off Bangladesh. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

International condemnation has intensified over the plight of ethnic Rohingya Muslims after Myanmar's military operation since August 25 caused over 500,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. 

Known as the world's most persecuted minority, the UN chief has called the army crackdown on Rohingya "a text book example of ethnic cleansing."

The current crisis has its roots in the violence eleven months ago in the northern Rakhine state – home to 1.1-million Rohingya Muslims – when armed attackers targeted police posts and snatched weapons sparking a brutal military operation that continues till today. 

Since August 25, according to the UN , a "wave of humanity" fleeing persecution in the Buddhist-majority Myanmar has reached Bangladesh.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report