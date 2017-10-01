Turkey no longer needs to join the European Union but will not unilaterally abandon the stalled EU accession talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, as he criticised the bloc for delaying the country's accession.

"In reality, we actually no longer need EU membership, but if the EU wants to make a leap forward there is only one way and that is by granting Turkey membership," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan, speaking at the opening ceremony for the Turkish parliament's third legislative session, also blasted the bloc for failing to cooperate with Turkey on a number of issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Turkey's 12-year-long accession talks have ground to a halt, with the EU especially critical of Ankara's crackdown following a failed coup last year.

Ankara says EU states failed to appreciate the gravity of the threat which Turkey faced, and did not respond to requests to extradite coup suspects.

"The EU failed us in a fight against terrorism," Erdogan said on Sunday, though he also said the bloc still needed Turkey.