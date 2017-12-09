In pictures: Clashes over Jerusalem
In pictures: Clashes over Jerusalem'Day of rage' protests continue after US President Donald Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, angering Palestinians.
Israeli police manhandle a Palestinian demonstrator on December 9, 2017 in East Jerusalem. / AFP
December 9, 2017

A total of four people have now been killed and dozens wounded since US President Donald Trump announced his deeply controversial decision which drew criticism from every other member of the UN Security Council at an emergency meeting on Friday.

There have been fears of a much larger escalation of violence after Hamas leader Ismail Haniya called for a new Palestinian intifada or uprising and analysts have been anxiously watching what happens next.

There were fresh clashes on Saturday as Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank hurled stones at Israeli troops who responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.

In Gaza, mourners vented their anger at the funeral of one of two people killed by Israeli troops during clashes at the border fence on Friday.

The Israeli army said around 4,500 Palestinians "participated in violent riots" along the Gaza-Israel border.

It said that troops shot at "dozens" of what it said were ringleaders of the disturbances.

In the West Bank, thousands of Palestinians took part in riots, with 28 arrested and about 65 wounded, the army said.

Israel has long claimed all of Jerusalem as its indivisible capital, while the Palestinians see the annexed eastern sector of the city as the capital of their future state.

Its status is the most sensitive issue in the decades-long conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
