KOMOTINI, Greece –“Call me Ferruh, Barber Ferruh. That’s how everyone knows me.”

Barber Ferruh laughs as he trims the beard of the one of his customers in his tiny barbershop in the town of Komotini in Greece. “If you write my last name, no one will recognize me.”

Mr. Ferruh—who prefers to be called by his first name only—has been working in this barbershop since 1952, when he was 10 years old. He started out in this profession helping his father after coming home from school.

“It’s been a barbershop as long as I can remember. It was a barbershop before my father took over, and then some. Who knows? Maybe it’s been a barbershop for longer than that,” he muses.

Speaking in the West Thracian dialect of Turkish, Barber Ferruh explains that it is the Turkish community of Komotini, and not individuals, who own his shop and the three other shops next to his.

“These shops belong to the community, they are under the waqf, endowments,” he explains. “So it’s been a barbershop for a long time, but after me, who knows what will become of it?”

Barber Ferruh is one of the about 130,000 Turks in northeastern Greece, a region known as Western Thrace. Located between the historic cities of Thessaloniki in Greece and Istanbul in Turkey, the region became populated with people from Anatolia when it was captured by the Ottoman State in the 14th century.

Today, Western Thrace is home to a unique heritage in Greece, visible in everything from the religious makeup of the population—an area of local Muslims in a primarily Greek Orthodox country—to the architecture and the local dialects. To this day, it is the only region in Greece with mosques, and the call to prayer can be heard five times a day from the dozens of minarets spread out across the towns and adjacent villages.

The streets of Komotini are lined with dozens of cafes, bars and shops catering to the large student population, but Mr. Ferruh’s barbershop is located in the historical old town of Komotini in a street lined with small shops, owned by Turks and Greeks alike, selling sweets, clothes, coffee and gyro wraps.

It’s a quieter part of the city, where several of the older shops—including Ferruh’s barbershop—don’t even have names.

“It doesn’t need one,” one of his customers says helpfully. “Just ask for the barber under the clock tower and everyone will know who you’re talking about."

The shop is frequented by the elderly of the city, both Greek and Turkish, many of whom have known each other for several decades. When the shop is open, about half a dozen men sit around, both inside and outside the shop, waiting their turn for a shave or quick trim, chatting in Greek, with bits of Turkish peppering their sentences.

Although the history told about Greece and Turkey is often one of bitter conflict, this barbershop tells another story. Political tensions have flared time and time again, but the local communities continue their friendly banter and neighbourly relations.