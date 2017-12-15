2017 has been quite a year for news – and Twitter was no exception. With millions and millions of tweets, we narrowed down a handful of the most memorable, impactful and strangest tweets of the lot.

1. #MeToo goes viral

One of the most important stories of the year were the revelations that emerged of allegations of rape and sexual harassment by Hollywood film-maker Harvey Weinstein. Twitter was stormed by #MeToo stories of women sharing their experiences of sexual harassment. The allegations extended to politicians, celebrities and big names in Hollywood.

2. Covfefe

US President Donald Trump's most mysterious tweet to date, also known as "covfefe," takes second place. It's still not clear what he meant or whether it was simply a typo but it accumulated countless retweets and likes, quickly becoming a viral meme. The tweet was deleted five hours later. Trump followed it up with another one, challenging people to figure out its meaning. Public gaffe or nice save? You decide.

3. Ariana Grande: 'Broken.'

American pop singer Ariana Grande sent this tweet out, right after the Manchester bombing where 23 people were killed, including the attacker. It occurred as thousands were leaving Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. The tweet became one of the most retweeted and liked tweets of 2017.

4. #TakeAKnee

In September 2017, #TakeAKnee generated a whopping 1.2 million tweets in only three days. NFL player Colin Kaepernick started the movement in August 2016 in protest over racial injustice. Many NFL players, prior to the start of matches, kneeled in protest during the national anthem. President Trump lashed out at the players involved and called for them to be fired or suspended.

5. We'll change human rights laws, if necessary

After the Manchester and London attacks that saw dozens of people killed, UK Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to change human rights laws "if [they] get in the way of tackling extremism and terrorism". It came as she was seeking re-election in snap elections. It prompted sharp reactions from the Labour and Liberal Democrat opposition parties.

6. #LoveArmyForRohingya