A Palestinian teenager died on Sunday, nine days after being wounded by Israeli fire during a Gaza protest against unilateral US declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the health ministry said.

Mohammad Sami al Dahduh, 19, from Gaza City was shot on December 15 during a demonstration on the Gaza-Israel border, ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said.

His death brings to 12 the number of Palestinians killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Ten protesters were shot dead in clashes with Israeli troops, two of them on Friday. Two others were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza earlier in the month.

Killing of wheelchair-bound protester

Among the Gazans killed in the December 15 clashes was Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, who had lost his legs in an Israeli attack a decade ago.

The health ministry in Gaza said the 29-year-old was shot in the head by a sniper, with the UN's human rights chief saying he was "truly shocked" by Abu Thurayeh's death, demanding an "independent and impartial investigation".