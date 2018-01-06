TÜRKİYE
Turkey erasing legacy of terror in Hakkari by boosting investments
Turkish government adds up new roads, constructs new houses and builds an airport in order to cherish terror-struck southeastern city of Hakkari.
Hakkari - Yüksekova Selahaddin Eyyubi Airport was closed for months in recent years due to the PKK attacks. / TRTWorld
By Saim Kurubas
January 6, 2018

The PKK terrorist organisation has waged a war on the Turkish state for more than three decades, killing around 40,000 people and causing an outflow of both people and capital in southeastern provinces like Hakkari.

Residents say just a couple of years ago, Hakkari was a wreck due to the terror group’s attacks.

Even water was supplied for only a few hours a day.

“We had moved to Istanbul for seven years to keep our children safe and returned when things got calmer,” says Latif Tuncer, a restaurant owner.

Meanwhile, the government acknowledges that there have been issues of governance as well.

Many leaders of HDP party, governing the area for years, now facing terrorism charges over their support to the PKK.

And Turkish government has boosted investments in the city, now the has a ski resort has also been developed.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah explains how Turkey achieves to turn the tide.

SOURCE:TRT World
