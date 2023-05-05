Iran and Syria have agreed to strengthen ties and develop economic relations, with a focus on reconstruction, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concluded a landmark visit to Damascus on Friday.

During late-night talks Thursday, Raisi and Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad discussed "ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations" and "emphasised existing cooperation in the field of reconstruction", according to a joint statement released Friday.

Raisi concluded his two-day trip early Friday and had described the visit, the first by an Iranian president to Syria since 2010, as a "turning point" in the neighbours' bilateral relations.

The visit positions Tehran in a leading role in Syria's reconstruction, with Assad seeking to focus on reviving his country's devastated economy and infrastructure, despite Western sanctions on both countries.

The pair also expressed a "willingness to take any action to develop commercial-economic relations".

On Thursday, Raisi said Iran and Syria had signed 15 "cooperation documents" that would allow "both countries to open a new chapter in economic relations".

On Friday, Raisi invited Assad to officially visit Tehran.