With coalition governments at the helm during the ’70s and ’90s, Türkiye’s political landscape was mired in instability, which provided a pretext for the military to topple or intervene in civilian rule.

The coalition governments resulted in political deadlocks and gave rise to a slow-moving bureaucracy in state affairs.

In 2017, after yet another coup attempt in the previous year, Türkiye under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, moved to change the country’s parliamentary system to a presidential model.

Erdogan described the new system as a Turkish-type presidential system, believing that this model could also inspire other countries.

Türkiye will face an important election cycleon May 14, when the country will hold both parliamentary and presidential elections. Many analysts think that the results might also indicate the popularity and strength of Türkiye’s presidential system.

Türkiye’s new system has some similarities and differences with the French semi-presidency and the American model. While some political analysts see France as the best example of a semi-presidential system, the US stands as a powerful representative of a full presidential system.

Here is a simple comparison of the Turkish presidential system with its French and American counterparts:

Presidential elections

In Türkiye and France, the presidential election has two rounds, unlike the US, where the country’s head of state is elected in a single decisive vote.

In France and the US, parliamentary and presidential elections are held at different times, while Türkiye holds both polls on the same date.

Office of the prime ministry

Like the US, there is no prime ministry in the Turkish presidential system. While the Turkish president can appoint cabinet members directly, the US president can nominate ministerial positions subject to the American Congress’s approval.

As a result, in Türkiye and the US, the president has exclusive authority to choose who will lead almost all government areas, from foreign policy to domestic and economic decision-making.

In France, the president appoints the prime minister from members of the majority party. France’s prime minister-led government is subject to the approval of the parliament, which can also remove it with a vote of no confidence.

In France, defence and foreign ministers are usually left to be appointed by the president, while domestic and economic policies are under the authority of the prime minister, who can nominate respective ministers of the cabinet.

As a result, the French system is called a semi-presidential model, unlike the US, which is a full presidential system.

A semi-presidential system shows similarities to a parliamentary model, which is practised by countries like the UK, Germany and many other Western countries. But a head of state in semi-presidential models has unusual powers unseen in parliamentary systems thanks to the political reality that he/she is elected by popular vote.

While presidents are officially heads of state in parliamentary systems, they are elected by national assemblies. Due to the lack of a popular vote mandate, the presidential office of parliamentary systems holds ceremonial political roles in leading the government.

Authority of dissolving parliament

The Turkish presidential system shows differences from the US system regarding dissolving assemblies. While the president can dissolve the Turkish parliament, this is not the case in the US, where the president has no authority to dissolve either the Senate or the House of Representatives, the two legislative chambers of the Congress, under any circumstance.

In this sense, the Turkish system is similar to the French system in which the president can dissolve the National Assembly at any time after consulting the prime minister and leaders of both the upper house (Senate) and the lower house (National Assembly).