The Indian army has said that five Indian military personnel were killed in a blast during a gunfight with militants in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region.

An official statement by the Indian military said on Friday the army has been conducting "relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists" involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region.

Last month, the army said that in the Rajouri sector of the Jammu region, five Indian soldiers were killed and another was injured in a militant attack.

Friday's statement said that according to specific information "about the presence of terrorists" in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri, a joint operation was launched on Wednesday.

"At about 0730 hours (0200GMT) on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs," the Indian military said, adding that the militants "triggered an explosive device in retaliation."

Related India's decision to end Kashmir special status hurt talks: Pakistan FM

'Operation in progresss'

The statement said the army team "has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer."

Later in the afternoon, the army in an update said, three soldiers "who were critically injured in the morning have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries."

Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter, the military also said. "As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group. The operation is in progress."