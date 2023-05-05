Air strikes and gunfire have rocked Sudan's capital as fighting showed no sign of abating, despite the threat of renewed US sanctions and mounting deaths, including dozens of children.

Battles persisted on Friday, a day after US President Joe Biden threatened sanctions against those responsible for "threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan" and "undermining Sudan's democratic transition".

Hundreds have died in nearly three weeks of fighting between forces of Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The north African country had already suffered under decades of sanctions during the rule of Omar Al Bashir, ousted in a palace coup in 2019 following mass protests on the streets.

"The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy. It must end," Biden said.

Witnesses reported continued air strikes and explosions in various parts of Khartoum on Friday, including near the airport.

The RSF has yet to respond following the announcement Wednesday of a seven-day truce brokered by neighbouring South Sudan and accepted by the army.

But early Friday, the paramilitary group said it was extending by only three days a previous truce brokered under US-Saudi mediation.